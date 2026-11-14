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Sizzling Spurs, sinking Jazz meet for final time this season
4 days ago
The San Antonio Spurs and Utah Jazz are heading in different directions on the NBA escalator as they square off on Sunday afternoon in Salt Lake City. The Spurs roar into the Wasatch Valley carrying a league-high 11-game winning streak and on the heels of perhaps their best performance of the season, a 123-85 home victory over the short-handed Golden State Warriors in NBA Cup action Friday. Utah, meanwhile, is wallowing in an 11-game losing skid following a 125-118 setback in Houston to the Rockets in an NBA Cup game Friday.