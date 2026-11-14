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Amherst Jury Hits Textiles Coated With $4.36M in PFOA Well Contamination Case
By Mitch M. Rosenthal,3 days ago
A Hillsborough County Superior Court jury has ordered Textiles Coated International to pay more than 200 Amherst homeowners $4.36 million for diminished property values, finding the company liable for negligence, negligent failure to warn, trespass and nuisance tied to PFOA contamination that fouled private wells near its former manufacturing plant.
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