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Meet the 2027 Hokies: Jenna Newman
3 days ago
The midfielder joins Virginia Tech from Midlothian, Va. Virginia Tech women’s soccer has signed Jenna Newman to the 2027 recruiting class. Newman, a midfielder from Midlothian, Va., played club soccer with Virginia Development Academy. She earned 2025 United Soccer Coaches All-American honors and multiple ECNL All-Conference honors. Her team made it to the ECNL Final Four in 2024-25 and the ECNL Elite Eight in 2025-26.