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Greenwich Country Day edges Sacred Heart Greenwich in FAA Volleyball Tournament quarterfinal showdown
By Greenwich Sentinel,4 days ago
Greenwich Country Day School, Sacred Heart Greenwich and Greenwich Academy finished in a three-way tie for fourth place in the FAA Volleyball standings, so when GCDS and SHG faced each other in the FAA Tournament quarterfinals on Nov. 9, it certainly wasn’t surprising see the neighborhood rivals match each other set for set and point for point.