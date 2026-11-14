undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Vermont earns 104-59 victory over SUNY-Plattsburgh
By The Associated Press,4 days ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — Momo Nkugwa’s 17 points helped Vermont defeat SUNY-Plattsburgh 104-59 on Saturday. Nkugwa also contributed seven rebounds for the Catamounts (2-2). Noah Barnett scored 15 points while shooting 5 of 6 from the field and 4 for 4 from the line, and added five rebounds. Khalil Badru had 14 points and shot 6 of 7 from the field and 2 for 6 from the line.