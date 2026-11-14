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Former Laconia Mayor Critical After Wife Dies in Miami Crosswalk Crash
By Elena Vega,4 days ago
Source: No machine-readable author provided. Averette assumed . / Wikimedia Commons. Linnea Fraser died after she and her husband, former Laconia mayor Mark Fraser, were struck by a vehicle while crossing Biscayne Boulevard in a marked crosswalk in Miami on Oct. 31. In the family's account, Mark remained in critical condition and on a ventilator, even as their daughter said he was expected to survive.
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