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Oregon Ducks Volleyball: Sunday 2026-11-14 Game Thread
By tristanh314,3 days ago
The Ducks head to Pauley Pavilion to finish their weekend trip to Los Angeles. While Autzen is rockin’ against the Wolverines, volleyball is completing the second leg of an important road trip to LA to secure high seeding in the Big Ten Tournament. The Ducks entered the weekend tied for second place in the conference standings with Penn State and Wisconsin, while UCLA was only at .500.