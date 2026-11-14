undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Gun Rights Group Fights Delaware's Bid to Revive Ghost Gun Ban After Court Loss
By David Rosen,4 days ago
A gun rights group has asked a federal judge to reject Delaware's attempt to undo a ruling that struck down part of the state's ban on unfinished firearm frames and receivers, commonly called ghost guns. Firearms Policy Coalition filed an opposition brief on Thursday, pushing back against Delaware Attorney General Kathy Jennings's effort to alter a judgment the state lost just two months earlier.
4