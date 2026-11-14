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Port Everglades Lands $30.75M Federal Grant to Widen Slip for Bigger Tankers
By Julian "Jules" Castillo,4 days ago
Port Everglades is getting a $30.75 million federal boost to rebuild one of its key fuel-handling slips, part of a broader push to let the Broward County port handle bigger tankers as cargo volumes grow. The money comes from the U.S. Maritime Administration's Port Infrastructure Development Program and is earmarked for the port's Slip 1 Expansion Project, which involves relocating a structural bulkhead and widening the slip to accommodate larger vessels.
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