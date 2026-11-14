undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Huffines Breaks Ground On 2,700-Acre Lakesong, Dwarfing Viridian In Ellis County
By Sofia Vasquez,4 days ago
A sprawling new community is taking shape where Grand Prairie meets Midlothian, and it's big enough to make one of the region's best-known master-planned neighborhoods look modest by comparison. Lakesong, a 2,700-acre development fronting Highway 287 in Ellis County, broke ground last October and is now moving through its first phase of construction southwest of downtown Dallas.
7