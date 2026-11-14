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KC Current to face Gotham FC in NWSL semifinal Sunday
By Natalie Dattilio,4 days ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Current will face Gotham FC in the NWSL semifinals Sunday, with a trip to the championship match on the line. The fourth-seeded Current will take on top-seeded Gotham at Icahn Stadium in New York. Kickoff is set for 2 p.m. CT, and the match will air on ABC and ESPN Deportes and over the radio on 90.9 The Bridge. An audio feed will also be available on the KC Current app.