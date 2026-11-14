undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Nevada Highway Patrol launches statewide ‘Click It or Ticket’ seat belt crackdown
By The Ely Times,4 days ago
The Nevada Highway Patrol and partner law enforcement agencies across the state have launched a high-visibility seat belt enforcement campaign running through the end of the month. The statewide “Click It or Ticket” effort, which began Nov. 9 and continues through Nov. 30, pairs increased saturation patrols with public outreach...