undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Overcast skies, scattered showers expected today in Eugene
4 days ago
We anticipate our next weather system will arrive tonight, bringing conditions similar to what was observed on Friday. Heavier rain is expected for coastal areas and terrain in far northern Oregon, with less rain for other coastal sections and the Coast Range. The most significant rainfall will occur overnight before the frontal passage, with breezy winds along the coast late this afternoon through late this evening.
1