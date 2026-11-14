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Tonopah Truck Stop Gets Bigger — I-10 Rest Area Expansion Runs Through Summer 2027
By Kim Tran,3 days ago
Burnt Wells Rest Area — Approximate Site of Truck Parking Expansion. Crews have broken ground on a project to add commercial truck parking at the Interstate 10 Burnt Wells Rest Area near Tonopah, and the Arizona Department of Transportation says the rest stop will stay open the whole time construction is underway. The agency expects the work to continue through summer 2027, though it cautions that the timeline could shift depending on weather and other unforeseen factors.