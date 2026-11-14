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THREE MEN CHARGED WITH SEVERELY BEATING TRIMET RIDER SENTENCED TO PRISON
By GNCadm1n,12 days ago
Portland, OR-Three men who attacked and severely beat a fellow passenger on a TriMet bus are headed to prison. Two of the attackers, Audric Yesiki and Rinson Tom, were sentenced to 90 months in prison, which is 7 years and six months. Greffy Tom, cousin of Rinson, was sentenced to 70 months (or 5 years and 10 months prison) on November 113, 2026.