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Las Vegas Man Pleads Guilty to Murder in Girlfriend's Death After Police Chase
By Vanessa Garcia,2 days ago
Bonanza Rd. & Sandhill Rd. — Reported Shooting Report Location. A Las Vegas man has pleaded guilty to murder nearly two years after his girlfriend was fatally shot inside his car and he led police on a chase before crashing. Julio Machado Vasquez admitted to first-degree murder and to failing to stop when signaled by a police officer, a charge tied to the bodily harm or death that resulted, according to court records.
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