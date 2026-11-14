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Nevada GOP Faces Bare Bench After Democrats Sweep Every Statewide Office
By Olivia Rivera,3 days ago
Teresa Benitez-Thompson's victory in Nevada's 2nd Congressional District marked a sharp reversal from the district's 2024 result and came amid broad Democratic gains statewide. Democrats won every statewide constitutional office, held comfortable legislative majorities and captured all six of the state's congressional seats. The results have put candidate recruitment, voter outreach and messaging at the center of Republican rebuilding discussions.
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