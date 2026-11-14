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Previously Convicted Mexican National Unlawfully Residing in the United States Pleads Guilty to Fentanyl Trafficking and Illegal Reentry
By GNCadm1n,12 days ago
PORTLAND, Ore. — A Mexican national unlawfully residing in the United States pleaded guilty in federal court Tuesday to possessing fentanyl with intent to distribute and illegally reentering the United States after removal. Carlos Baustista-Lopez, 53, of Portland, was previously convicted in the U.S. District Court for the District...