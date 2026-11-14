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Currituck Schools conducting ‘full investigation’ into complaint of 16-year-old student humiliated by her teacher
By Mark Jurkowitz,4 days ago
Currituck County Schools spokesperson Christina Bowyer says the district is “conducting a full investigation” into a parent complaint about a 16-year-old Currituck High student being humiliated by a teacher while seeking to use the restroom during her menstrual cycle. In response to a Voice inquiry, Bowyer said that...
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