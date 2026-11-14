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South Korea and Japan to Cohost 2027 LoL World Championship
3 days ago
Riot Games has selected South Korea and Japan to cohost the 2027 League of Legends World Championship. The tournament splits competition across both nations, beginning with the Swiss stage in Nagoya before shifting to Suwon and Seoul for the knockout rounds and grand final. This marks the first time Japan welcomes Worlds matches and returns the final to South Korean soil after 4 years.