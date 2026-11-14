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Steam review backlog forces indie developers to delay game releases as AI submissions reportedly clog queue
By Meet The Team,3 days ago
Steam is facing a growing backlog of game submissions, forcing developers to postpone releases, with some believing AI-generated titles are contributing to the delays. On November 3, Valve acknowledged that it had seen a “significant increase in submissions for store page and build review in recent months”. The company usually targets a three to five business day review window.