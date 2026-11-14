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GTA 6 will reportedly restrict Jason and Lucia to small-time crimes at the start of the game
By Meet The Team,4 days ago
GTA 6 will begin with a more gradual progression system for players, with Jason and Lucia unable to commit major crimes from the start of the game. Grand Theft Auto VI is less than a week away, releasing worldwide on November 19. The soundtrack album was leaked on November 14, with 34-tracks across a four-side-long double album.