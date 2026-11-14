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DesignerCon Lands at Vegas World Market Center With 700 Vendors, Bigger Party
By Olivia Rivera,2 days ago
Hundreds of artists and vendors are converging on Las Vegas this weekend as DesignerCon sets up shop at The Expo at World Market Center for its third straight year in the city. The convention, known for bringing designer toys, collectibles, and pop-art culture under one roof, is billed as celebrating its 21st year overall, according to ktnv.com.
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