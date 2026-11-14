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Cherry Buys Foreclosed Bent Inn For Downtown Studio Conversion
By Amanda Williams,2 days ago
Sam Cherry closed Thursday on the shuttered Bent Inn, paying $3.2 million for the 33-room downtown hotel and outlining a plan to turn its guest rooms into studio apartments. The 48-year-old chief executive of Cherry Development told the Las Vegas Review-Journal the purchase gives his shareDOWNTOWN complex next door a direct connection. He said he expects to spend just over $1 million on the conversion. The hotel sits at the northeast corner of Ogden Avenue and 11th Street.
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