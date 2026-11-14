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A Vanessa Guillén Biopic Is In Development
By BoldLatina News,2 days ago
In 2020, the murder of Vanessa Guillén made headlines after she went missing for more than two months from where she had been stationed at Fort Hood base, Texas, during her service as army specialist with the United States Army. Guillén had been bludgeoned to death, her body dismembered and burned by another serviceman and his girlfriend. Before her death, Guillén had shared with family and friends she did not feel safe and that she experienced sexual misconduct or harassment from a supervisor. She did not report her experiences for fear of retaliation and taking her claim through the Army's extensive chain of command. Her case sparked national outrage and put a spotlight on how sexual harassment claims and other abuses on soldiers are reported internally and externally within the Army and other branches of defense.