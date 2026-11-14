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Envision Celebrates Horicon Bank – Fond du Lac West’s 130th Anniversary with a Ribbon Cutting
4 days ago
Envision Celebrates Horicon Bank – Fond du Lac West’s 130th Anniversary with a Ribbon Cutting. Envision Greater Fond du Lac held a ribbon cutting at Horicon Bank – Fond du Lac West on Friday, November 6, to celebrate the bank’s 130th year in business. Guests who came through the doors enjoyed pizza and beverages, and raffle prizes added to the celebration.