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Agnesian HealthCare Foundation funds specialized childbirth training for SSM Health caregivers
4 days ago
Agnesian HealthCare Foundation funds specialized childbirth training for SSM Health caregivers. Educational program equips nurses, physicians and birthing professionals with additional tools to support labor, delivery and patient comfort. Caregivers recently received specialized training at SSM Health St. Agnes Hospital designed to enhance support for women throughout labor and delivery.
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