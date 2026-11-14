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Indigenous students retrace Lewis and Clark’s historic journey: ‘We can’t protect what we cannot see’
13 days ago
In 1804, when Thomas Jefferson dispatched Meriwether Lewis and William Clark and their Corps of Discovery to explore the newly acquired land west of the Mississippi, the president's primary aim was political: Americans needed to establish presence, power and trade routes in these territories before the Europeans beat them to it.
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