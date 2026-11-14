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Military college fair offers students unique option for higher education
By Hilton Price,4 days ago
TULSA, Okla. - A special college fair was held at OSU Tulsa on Saturday, highlighting military academies. The Green Country Military College Fair featured representatives from all five military academies:. United States Naval Academy. United States Air Force Academy. United States Military Academy West Point. United States Coast Guard Academy.