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Camden County Sheriff's Office disputes negligence from six-year-old's 2021 death
By Max Quinn, KOMU 8 Digital Content Producer,4 days ago
The Camden County Sheriff's Office disputed a recent lawsuit claiming gross negligence in the death of six-year-old Elijah Young in 2021. The lawsuit, filed by Elijah's parents Darcie and Steven Young, alleges that responders were held up by 45 minutes because a 911 call was misclassified as a domestic assault due to prior calls from the address.