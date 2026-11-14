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Family Dollar agrees to $63 million settlement with Nebraska, other states
By Sophia Farrell,4 days ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Family Dollar agreed to pay $63 million in a proposed settlement with Nebraska, 16 other states and the Federal Trade Commission over allegations it charged customers more than advertised, Attorney General Mike Hilgers announced Friday. The complaint alleges that Family Dollar stores nationwide have been charging...
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