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Chris Brown Brings Out Sexyy Red During Third Show With Usher in Atlanta
2 days ago
For the third show of Chris Brown and Usher's five-night run at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, fans were treated to a surprise performance from special guest Sexyy Red. As seen in the clip below, which Sexyy Red shared via Instagram, the 28-year-old St. Louis rapper graced the R&B Tour stage during one of Chris Brown's solo portions of the show. "Thank you fa bringing me out [Chris Brown]," she wrote alongside the clip. "Atlanta I love y'all!"