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Senators Line Combinations: Yakemchuk Returns After Extended Stay in Press Box
By Steve Warne,4 days ago
The Senators haven't exactly followed the traditional development manual with their prized young defenceman Carter Yakemchuk. The seventh overall pick in the 2024 NHL Draft played in the club's first 13 games this season, but as the Senators have gradually returned to full health on the blue line, the 21-year-old has become the odd man out.