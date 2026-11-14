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THE BEST JUSTICE SYSTEM IN THE WORLD – Review
By Mark Glass,4 days ago
The documentary THE BEST JUSTICE SYSTEM IN THE WORLD analyzes the U.S. justice system, primarily focusing on how infrequently our right to trial by jury is actually deployed, the unfairness of many contracts that bypass the court system with mandatory arbitration clauses. and oppressive tactics used in criminal cases to pressure defendants to accept plea bargains – whether they committed the crime or not. Comparisons are made to systems and practices in England and other western countries, with ours generally coming out on the short end. The tone is relatively light, with bits of humor in the mix but the conclusions are that we have a whole lotta inequities that should be corrected if we intend to put our proclaimed principles about justice and equality into practice.