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DEAD OF NIGHT – Review
By Mark Glass,4 days ago
DEAD OF NIGHT is a slasher flick so reminiscent of the SCREAM movies, that a character in the opening scene even mentions them. Small Town USA. Dermot Mulroney (NOT Dylan McDermott) plays the new sheriff, who has the misfortune of taking the job just before a series of brutal murders begins. The abrasive mayor (Alex Camacho) and her obnoxious father, the ex-mayor (Miles Anderson) seem to be at the center of the killer’s motivation, but no one can figure out why. The two are cravenly ambitious, but not known to have done anything to trigger such extreme reprisals.