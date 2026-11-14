undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Janet Jackson Is Holding a Contest Where the Winner Will Open for Her
3 days ago
One undiscovered artist has the chance to open for Janet Jackson during her 40th Control anniversary concert with help from legendary producer Rodney "Darkchild" Jerkins. Unsigned and emerging artists have one more week to enter the Open for An Icon contest ahead of Jackson's Dec. 12 concert at Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida. The winner will have the chance to record three songs with Jerkins, have global media coverage, along with being provided VIP accommodations and travel to open for the five-time Grammy winner.