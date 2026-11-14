undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Head Down and Steady, Dallas Glenn Continues His Charge Toward Second World Title
13 days ago
In 2024, Dallas Glenn had the weight of a dream on his shoulders. Coming into the NHRA Finals at In-N-Out Burger Pomona Dragstrip, the bracket racer and NHRA Sportsman standout-turned-Pro Stock racer was competing for a world title against the most winning driver in the history of the class, a multi-time champion and statistically one of the greatest drag racers in NHRA history. He appeared calm and cool on the outside, smiling, excited, grateful. But Glenn admits now that two years ago at this event, he was a bundle of nerves racing Greg Anderson for the championship. He was just a kid from…