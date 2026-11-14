undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
‘Clueless’ Star Officially Confirms Return for Paramount+ Sequel Series
By Hannah Hunt,4 days ago
When Mr. Hall tells Travis Birkenstock he’s been late to class 38 times in Clueless, Travis takes it as an opportunity to give an acceptance speech. He thanks his parents for never giving him a ride, the Los Angeles bus drivers for taking a chance on him, and the McDonald’s crew responsible for his Egg McMuffins. In a movie full of teenagers who care deeply about how they’re perceived, Travis is delighted to be recognized for something everyone else would rather keep quiet.
1