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City Council meets at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday — another closed session discussion about the public safety chief
By City of Susanville, Special to LassenNews.com,4 days ago
The Susanville City Council meets at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 18 at the City Council Chambers, 66 N. Lassen St. The meeting begins with closed session at 4:30 p.m. with the public portion of the meeting beginning at 5:30 p.m. In closed session the council will discuss public employment —...