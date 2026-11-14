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Woman Killed by Fleeing U-Haul in Northeast Harris County, Boyfriend Sought
By Alyssa Ford,4 days ago
A woman in her 30s is dead after a U-Haul vehicle struck her and sped off in northeast Harris County on Friday, and investigators say they are now trying to track down her boyfriend as part of the case. Deputies were called to the 14300 block of Ravendale Road for a person-down report and found the woman unresponsive; she was pronounced dead at the scene.
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