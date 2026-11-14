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Cavaliers Make Drastic Decision After Donovan Mitchell Calls for Mavs Game Cancellation
By Alder Almo,4 days ago
Donovan Mitchell wanted Saturday’s game against the Dallas Mavericks postponed. The NBA kept it on the schedule, but the Cleveland Cavaliers will play without virtually their entire starting lineup. Mitchell, James Harden, Jarrett Allen and Peyton Watson were ruled out Saturday afternoon, joining injured forward Evan Mobley on the...