undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Miami Finally Feels Fall: One Crisp Saturday Before Big Winds Roar Back
By Ethan Anderson,4 days ago
Miami woke Saturday to clear skies as temperatures across South Florida were generally in the 50s, with a noticeably drier feel behind the week’s cold front. The city should reach about 72 degrees this afternoon, while north winds of 10 to 14 mph occasionally gust near 18 mph. Rain is not expected, making it one of the best outdoor-weather days of the week.
1