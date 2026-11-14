undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Los Angeles Teen Mom and Toddler Son Still Missing Two Years Later
By Sarah Kim,4 days ago
Loved ones of a Los Angeles teen and her toddler son are still searching for answers two years after the pair vanished, with new age-progressed photos now showing what investigators believe Sandy Campos Pineda and her son Christian Campos may look like today. Sandy was just 15 and Christian was still a baby when they were last seen in Los Angeles. Sandy is now believed to be 17, and Christian would be about 2 years old.
11