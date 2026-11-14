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Northeast Philly Smoothie Shop What's Blending Plans 2027 Debut on Oxford Ave
By Michael Taylor,4 days ago
A smoothie and bowl concept with deep roots in Northeast Philadelphia is planning to open its first brick-and-mortar storefront at 5243 Oxford Ave. in early 2027. What's Blending, founded by Manny Benabe, is aiming to bring a menu of açaí bowls, salads and smoothies to the Northwood neighborhood, along with a live smoothie bar where customers can watch their drinks get blended.
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