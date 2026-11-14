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Braves win it at the buzzer & complete the upset over George Mason
4 days ago
St. Petersburg, FL -- The Bradley Braves complete the upset of George Mason and claim both games in Florida road trip!. The Bradley Braves had a tall task ahead of them Saturday, taking on a George Mason team ranked among the top 115 nationally. However, thanks to another strong defensive performance and late-game heroics, Bradley completed the upset over the George Mason Patriots.