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Toy drive held at Redding City Hall as Operation Blue Santa marks 25th holiday season
By Caitlin Beal, Maxwell Valva,4 days ago
REDDING, Calif. — Operation Blue Santa is back for its 25th holiday season in Redding, collecting donations for local families in need after a brief cancellation announcement earlier this fall. The Operation Blue Santa toy drive was held Saturday, Nov. 14, at City Hall, where officers and volunteers accepted...
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