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#7 Women's Volleyball Downs #11 Cal Poly Pomona to Advance to CCAA Title Game
12 days ago
HAYWARD, Calif. - #7 California State University San Bernardino women's volleyball advanced to the CCAA Tournament championship match with a 3-1 victory over Cal Poly Pomona Friday evening at Pioneer Gymnasium. Set scores were 17-25, 25-22, 25-18, and 25-22. With the win, CSUSB improves to 25-2 and will play for its second consecutive CCAA Tournament title.