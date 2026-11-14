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Scranton's First Wawa Nears Finish Line on Moosic Street, Construction Could Be Completed in December
By Michael Taylor,4 days ago
The Wawa building is nearing completion at the corner of Moosic Street and Meadow Avenue, marking Lackawanna County's first store from the convenience chain as it edges toward opening. The surrounding construction site remains active. A Scranton city official said the developer had indicated that construction might be completed in...
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