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Gingerbread Builders Flock to Discovery Cube OC and LA for Sweet Showdown
By Juliette Kessler,3 days ago
Discovery Cube Orange County — Competition Drop-Off And Display Venue. Gingerbread architects across Southern California are dusting off their piping bags: the Science of Gingerbread competition is returning to Discovery Cube OC in Santa Ana and Discovery Cube LA in Sylmar, with entry drop-off running November 21 through November 29. Builders of all ages can bring their edible creations to either museum between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. during that window, though both locations will be closed November 26 for Thanksgiving.
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