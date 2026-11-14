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North Korean hackers steal faces for crypto fraud and cyberattacks
By Anthony Kimery,2 days ago
North Korean hackers have turned hundreds of real people’s faces into reusable tools for cyberattacks, secretly recording victims during counterfeit video meetings and replaying their recordings to impersonate trusted colleagues, compromise new targets, and steal cryptocurrency. The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) says the operation, called “FaceStealer,” has stolen...